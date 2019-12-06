About this show

As winter formal gives way to glorious spring fling, Richard - the class loser - lusts for power at Roseland High.

After years of torment due to his hemiplegia, Richard plots the ultimate rise in power: to become president of his senior class. But like all teenagers, and all despots, he is faced with the hardest question of all: is it better to be loved, or feared?

Mike Lew's darkly comic take on Shakespeare's Richard III has its UK debut. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs a cast including Daniel Monks as Richard.