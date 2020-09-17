About this show

A writer has just one hour to create a hit show to impress his producer. Stuck for ideas, he takes audience suggestions for a title, storylines and musical styles that they'd like to see in the show. The Showstoppers then create a musical from scratch based around that structure. Utterly unpredictable, frequently side-splittingly funny, packed with drama and featuring dazzling dance routines and catchy melodies, Showstopper! leaves delighted audiences singing all the way home.

Presented on a safe and socially distanced jetty next to Battersea Power Station