About this show

Do you want to be the first, and last, to see a brand-new musical?



With eleven years as an Edinburgh Festival must-see phenomenon, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers have blazed a trail in world class improvised comedy and delighted audiences across the globe. Now, as they approach their 1000th performance, this incredible show returns to the Lyric Theatre for a limited run of singular, one-night-only musical extravaganzas.



The Showstoppers transform audience suggestions – for setting, musical styles, show title and more – into all-singing, all-dancing productions with hilarious results. Come watch an entirely different show every single night! Guaranteed to impress, they create shows packed with high drama, superb lyrics, dazzling dance routines and catchy melodies – it’s just entirely made up on the spot!



Every Showstopper! performance is a brand-new musical West End hit waiting to happen – so don’t miss out!