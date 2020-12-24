About this show

7 classic pantomimes in 70 hilarious minutes! Double Olivier nominees Dan and Jeff return for a tenth anniversary festive season of Potted Panto, hot on the heels of their world tour and Las Vegas residency of Harry Potter parody Potted Potter. In a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime, our dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin's lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington's London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the Ball. Potted Panto will be streamed online from 24 December to 10 January with further screenings from 12 -24 January, mirroring the original live show schedule.