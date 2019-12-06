About this show

Shakespeare’s most popular comedy comes to the heart of London’s West End.

Inventively and playfully directed by former National Theatre New Works Resident Director Matt Harrison working in association with Kneehigh. Starring Britain’s best young talent from the 2019 NYT REP Company.

The NYT REP is supported by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and Spotlight.

'It is youth theatre at its most mature, and most dazzling.' ★★★★ The Guardian on NYT’s The Fall directed by Matt Harrison in 2018.