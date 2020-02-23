About this show

Celebrating five years of Holy T and following the success of Miz Cracker‘s first one woman show to the UK, Miz Cracker makes her debut at The London Palladium. As the first RuGirl to bring a show here, you can expect her to pull out all the stops. She’ll also be bringing some very special guests from across the pond.

Cracker’s new show, American Woman, will take the venue by storm with a witty and informative comedy show made for women from every background as well as the men among us.

With special guests Brenda Dharling, Izzy Uncut and Juicy Liu.

“I’m excited to premiere American Woman because it brings attention to women’s rights at a critical moment. And it feels right to create something that speaks to the people who make up most of my audience – women. In the past year I’ve traveled alot, and I’ve seen how women around the world support drag and queer people. And I want to give something back.” Miz Cracker