About this show

Anthony Minghella’s Olivier Award-winning production returns to the London Coliseum. His staging combines cinematic images and traditional Japanese theatre.

In Puccini‘s story of unrequited love, Cio-Cio San, a young Japanese girl, falls in love and marries American naval officer Pinkerton. He goes back to the US before the birth of their son leaving Cio-Cio San to await his return.

Natalya Romaniw, last season’s acclaimed Mimì (La bohème) at ENO, sings the title role for the first time in London. She is joined by tenors Dimitri Pittas and Adam Smith who share the role of Pinkerton. Leading British baritone Olivier Award-nominated Roderick Williams is Sharpless. Mezzo Stephanie Windsor-Lewis returns as Suzuki. Conducting this revival is ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

Co-production with the Metropolitan Opera, New York, and the Lithuanian National Opera.