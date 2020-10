About this show

Creator and Star of Netflix smash hit The Duchess (along with two global Netflix comedy specials: In Trouble and Glitter Room) comedian and TV’s Katherine Ryan makes a hugely welcome return to the stage with her brand-new live show, Missus. Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally. A lot has changed for everyone and we can look forward to hearing Katherine Ryan’s hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.