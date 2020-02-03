About this show

Take to the skies with a tantalisingly tuneful team of fun-loving cabin crew in this brand new British musical. With romance rampaging in the sky, a lustful stopover in New York sends sexual tensions spiralling high. Jet Set Go! takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the lives of those working in the skies, with a host of adorable characters, including the Puerto Rican stewardess (and seductress) Julia, who has a lover in every country, and the idealistic Ryan, who longingly dreams of his perfect guy. Its contemporary take on love (and lust) is a uniquely uplifting experience.

Part of MT Fest UK