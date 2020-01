About this show

Hester will not give up the name of her child’s father.

In a world that refuses to let her succeed, how far must she go to provide for her children?

Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks’ play is a striking take on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic American novel, The Scarlet Letter. It receives its first major UK production at the Donmar, directed by Ellen McDougall.