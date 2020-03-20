About this show

Be part of an incredible world-record-breaking spoken-word poetry marathon performed by the country’s finest young poets. Young artists, aged 5 - 25, selected from across the nation will come together to perform their own original spoken word poetry. This 25 hour event will be live streamed around the world to celebrate World Poetry Day like never before. Don’t miss this incredible chance to be part of it and witness young people making their voices heard.

The marathon will be divided into a sequence of 75-minute bookable sessions. You can buy tickets to one or multiple sessions to witness different voices from across the country - and for an extra special night-owl experience we are offering an ‘all-nighter’ ticket running from 12:30am to 7:45am with free tea and coffee available throughout.