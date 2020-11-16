About this show

After its record breaking outdoor run at The Turbine Theatre this summer, the American tribal love rock musical Hair is back, celebrating sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.

In this specially produced concert version directed by Arlene Phillips, get ready to groove to an infectiously energetic rock beat with songs like Aquarius, Good Morning, Starshine, Hair, I Got Life, and Let The Sun Shine. Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, Hair remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

Starring Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Matt Croke (Aladdin), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bat Out of Hell), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) , Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman: the Musical, Six the Musical), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Grace Mouat (Six the Musical) and Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen).