DEAR EVAN HANSEN is ‘the most vital and important musical of a generation’ (Daily Mail, Baz Bamigboye) with “a raw, relevant and exhilarating score’ (BBC Radio London, Jonathan Phang) from the songwriters of The Greatest Showman and La La Land.

A timely and timeless new musical about struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is nominated for 7 Olivier Awards including BEST MUSICAL, is the recent winner of two WhatsOnStage Awards and a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for BEST NEWCOMER Sam Tutty.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is “theatrical lightning. A true original, appealing directly to the heart.” (International New York Times, Matt Wolf).