About this show

Share theatre with the ones you love and buy them one of our new e-vouchers! Stuck for special gift ideas? Offer your loved ones and their bubble an unforgettable theatre experience that they can book themselves. This is your chance to wrap up seats as special presents for all the most talked-about live performances. Share those moments that never stop giving! Take the guesswork out of giving gifts!

Welcome to Hill Valley! Take an electrifying ride back in time as the 1985 blockbuster film and pop culture phenomenon arrives in London's West End as a ground-breaking new musical adventure!

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future.

Adapting this iconic story for the stage are the movie’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The production features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time.

Tony Award-winning director John Rando leads the Tony and Olivier Award-winning creative team.

Strap yourself in for a thrilling theatrical experience! When BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL hits 88mph, you’re gonna see some serious… entertainment.

Book your tickets yesterday!