About this show

A showbiz send-up like no other, this hilarious, high energy pop extravaganza takes its audience on the most exuberant and animated theatrical ride imaginable. Join the cheering, flag-waving, clapper-clacking crowds as ten countries compete for the golden trophy in a glittering glamour-fest of sequins, satin and shiny white teeth. Text in your vote on your mobile phone - the audience will decide the winner every night.

Part of MT Fest UK