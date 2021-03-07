About this show

Dick & Angel Strawbridge, the stars of Channel 4 hit, Escape to the Chateau, embark on their first ever tour. During this highly entertaining evening, the duo explains who they are, where they have come from, how they met and why they dared to do it! Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past few years by their adventures, but retired Lieutenant Colonel, Engineer and chef Dick and his entrepreneur and designer wife Angel, still have many untold tales to tell. They may be an 'odd couple', but the charismatic pair have a love story to share and will reveal how they ended up in a beautiful castle, with a beautiful family, in a beautiful part of France.