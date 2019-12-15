About this show

Not another Cinderella…..?! We know, we know, BUT this time it’s the West End getting a fierce and funny drag makeover with this hilarious retelling of the classic pantomime from TuckShop!

This age-old rags-to-riches story is being dragged up for London, so dust off your glass stripper-slippers, give your carriage a rub down, and join us as the clock strikes midnight for the Fairy Godmother of pantomimes, Cinderella.

Starring BBC THREE’s RuPauls Drag Race UK Star BAGA CHIPZ as the Wicked Stepmother, Britain's Got Talent icon SHEILA SIMMONDS as the Fairy Godmother, and a whole drag cast, this is Cinderella as you’ve never seen her before.

Get your tickets NOW

14+ but parental guidance recommended