'It’s chaotic – a bit of love, a bit of lust and there you are. We don’t ask for life, we have it thrust upon us.'

Shelagh Delaney’s ground-breaking British classic A Taste of Honey returns to the West End for the first time in 60 years.

Directed by Bijan Sheibani (Barber Shop Chronicles) and designed by Hildegard Bechtler (Antony and Cleopatra), this exciting new staging is a gritty depiction of working-class life in post-war Britain and an exhilarating portrayal of the vulnerabilities and strengths of the female spirit in a deprived and restless world.

Jodie Prenger (Oliver!, One Man, Two Guvnors) leads the cast as Helen in a bold new production that features original music compositions - influenced by blues and soul - and rearranged songs from the jazz era, performed live by the cast and accompanied by an on stage three-piece band.

When her mother Helen runs off with a car salesman, feisty teenager Jo takes up with Jimmie, a sailor who promises to marry her, before he heads for the seas. Art student Geof moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen and their unconventional setup unravels.