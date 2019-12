About this show

Cher tribute show.

Experience the ultimate tribute to Cher with dazzling costume changes, outstanding musicianship, a spectacular production and relive the Cher songbook including I Got You Babe, Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves, Just Like Jesse James, If I Could Turn Back Time, Walking in Memphis, Strong Enough, Believe, songs from Mamma Mia and her new album Dancing Queen