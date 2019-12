About this show

The smash hit show returns authentically recreating the sublime harmonies, slick moves, stylish looks and legendary musicianship that were the making of Motown.

Baby Love - 50 Years of No1 UK Hits Tour. Featuring more chart toppers than ever before, with the music of the Four Tops, Supremes, Temptations, Jackson 5, Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie, the show marks the official arrival of Motown style, sophistication and musical brilliance to these shores.