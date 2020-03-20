About this show

The opportunity to prepare yourselves for a once in a lifetime ultimate clubbing experience, a multi-genre show that includes the very best: UK Garage House, Club Classics, R&B, Hip-Hop, Dancehall, UK Funky, D&B, Trance, Trap & More. Live Performances from the world's best Head Liners from a selection of genres, Show Me Love Pioneer DJ's playing a selection of floor-fillers from way back when to Now. Be part of the UK's Biggest Dance Floor-Filling Show, special Guests include: DJ TRP, DJ Reza, DJ Luck and Mc Neat, Sweet Female Attitude performing their garage smash Flowers and Baby D with Let Me Be Your Fantasy...