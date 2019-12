About this show

Grown women, aching feet, and heaving bosoms! Follow the 'Cheshire Cats' team as they aim to speedwalk their way to fund raising success in The London Moonwalk. A girls weekend away with a difference - trainers and decorated bras are in, high heels and designer labels out. But a last minute substitute to the team doesn't seem to meet the physical criteria... The 'Cats' put their breast foot forward in this comic tribute to all those who participate in The Moonwalk.