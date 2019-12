About this show

The 2018 I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here winner and famous football manager.

Harry Redknapp will be telling stories from his football days and his time in the jungle. Fans can expect a hilarious evening with Harry, who is a great raconteur and has a wealth of hilarious stories to share with you! There will be an opportunity to ask the man himself questions in an audience Q&A which will take place at the end of the evening.