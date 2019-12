About this show

Written in 1943. Set in America's deep West just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colourful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their enduring love story. Songs include; "Oh What a Beautiful Morning", "Surrey With the Fringe on the Top" and "People Will Say We're in Love". Based on Lynn Rigg's book 'Green Grow The Lilacs'.