About this show

The world premiere show in celebration of the velvet voice. Experience all the hits from Luther Vandross' amazing career, culminating over 40 million album sales and eight Grammy awards including many of the greatest dance anthems and love songs ever written, fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band. Sing along to hits such as Never Too Much, Here And Now, Give Me The Reason, I Really Didn't Mean It, Stop To Love, So Amazing, The Best Things In Life Are Free, Always And Forever, Endless Love, Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now, Your Secret Love, Shine, The Closer I Get To You, Love The One You're With, Any Love, Superstar, Until You Come Back To Me, Dance With My Father and many more. Luther Vandross - the legend lives on.