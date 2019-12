About this show

Mainly Madness are a group of Two Tone loving musicians that bring the Madness experience to your event. Not only are Mainly Madness a tribute to the great band itself but also a celebration of Two Tone and Ska, which include such inspirational bands as The Specials, Bad Manners and The Beat to name a few. This fantastic genre of music manages to make you smile and stomp your feet to the rock steady beat. Whether male, female, young or old, Mainly Madness will leave you wanting more.