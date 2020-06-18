WhatsOnStage Logo
Joe Spud is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country! He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and ?100,000 a week pocket money! But what Joe doesn't have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp. But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find what money can't buy!

From the award-winning West End producers of Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie comes this amazing new production of David Walliams' best-selling story!

