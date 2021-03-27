About this show

Viva La Coldplay are the most definitive sounding tribute to Coldplay to date. From 2006, the band toured extensively for over two years, covering the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, with their formidable reputation taking them as far afield as St.Ives festival in Cornwall. The band's career peaked in August 2008, wowing a crowd of 12,000 revellers in Liverpool at the Mathew street festival, and then again to a crowd estimated to be over 50,000 on the main stage in 2010. They also headlined the Martina Franca music Festival in Italy in 2011.. The band's two hours' worth of career-spanning material takes in key tracks such as Yellow, The Scientist, Viva La Vida and Paradise.