our sell out UK tours, two US tours, headline slots at the London Palladium, Wembley Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall, the 02 Arena and a show for Her Majesty The Queen later, COLLABRO have announced the release of their fifth album ‘Love Like This’ on November 15th 2019, through BMG. They will take the new album out to their fans with a full UK tour throughout October 2020.