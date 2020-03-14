About this show

'I used to be scared of them. They seemed so different. They don't scare me anymore. They're just children, aren't they? Just children.' January 1941. Snow is falling. A terrible crime is taking place in a clinic for disabled children. The perpetrators argue that it will help struggling parents and lift the financial burden on the mighty German state. One brave voice is raised in objection. But will Doctor listen? All Our Children is a moving examination of the human moral dilemma; a powerful story that shows what it takes for humanity and decency to be restored in a world that has abandoned them.