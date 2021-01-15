About this show

Richard Digance was one of the great folk entertainers of the 70's along with Billy Connolly and Jasper Carrott. His long career has been acknowledged through numerous awards within both the music and entertainment industries, from a BAFTA nomination as a television entertainer to a Gold Award from The British Academy of Composers and Songwriters in 2003 along with Midge Ure and Sir Cliff Richard. He has supported Steve Martin in the USA and Robin Williams at the London Palladium and is included in the Virgin Anthology of Songwriters for his important contribution to British comedy song writing. The Sunday People voted him one of the Magnificent Seven of Comedy alongside the likes of Tommy Cooper and Bob Monkhouse.

Richard Digance embarks on his one-man show, negotiating motorway closures and diversions to play his favourite venues around Britain. New songs - after all, there's been plenty to write about in recent times, along with his popular nostalgic songs that promise the kind of audience participation he has made his own.