About this show

David Walliams returns to read from his much-loved book, The Boy in the Dress. A moment of musical magic from our 2019 adaptation with songwriter Guy Chambers and original performers from the show will launch the much anticipated cast recording.

Part of Tales For Winter: Your Place or Ours a series of live events from the Royal Shakespeare Theatre throughout December and January, celebrating the essence of live theatre with mesmerising tales, both epic and intimate.

Streamed event