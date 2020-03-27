About this show

GlamStar is the Ultimate 70s SOLO Tribute SHOW, for THE 70s themed party. Taking you on a non-stop nostalgic trip back to a decade of sparkle, glamour and glitz. From Glam Rock to Disco, GlamStar bring you all your favourite 70's Party anthems in one amazing show!!! Come dance the night away & don't forget those flares and feather boas. Performing hit after hit of dance floor glam rock and disco classics from bands such as T-Rex, The Sweet, ABBA, Slade, The Tramps, Bay City Rollers, Queen, The Jacksons, Elton John and many more.