About this show

Beatles tribute band which faithfully recreate the sound and images of the Fab Four from their early 'moptop' days through Revolver and Sgt Pepper to their final performance on the rooftop of the Apple building. The atmosphere is perpetuated with the use of authentic instruments, costumes and backdrops and special effects, giving a nostalgic re-creation of the era. The band will be joined on stage by a nine-piece orchestra. Since the Bootlegs were formed in 1980, they have enjoyed spectacular success both at home and abroad. Their international reputation accelerated following a sixty date tour of the then USSR in 1982. They have performed in France, Spain, India the USA and before an audience of 18,000 in Manila.