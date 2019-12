About this show

Hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings, memory lapses, weight gain - these are a few of our favourite menopausal things! Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship. When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find true friends. But step on board and we’ll take you on a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship all backed by a soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits!