About this show

Dan Antopolski has quickly built himself a reputation for being one of the most inventive, intelligent, edgy and unusual comics to emerge in years. Dan's quick witted mind and surreal flights of fancy have delighted both critics and comedy audiences alike. His Perrier Award nomination at the Edinburgh Festival 2001 followed a Perrier Best Newcomer Award nomination in 2000. His endearing stage presence allows him to say and do the most outrageous things and keep the audience with him.