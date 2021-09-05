About this show

Michael? starring Ben is a jaw-dropping and magical tribute to the King Of Pop Michael Jackson. As the largest touring tribute to Michael Jackson in the UK today, this award winning production features an incredible live band, stunning costumes, iconic dance routines and of course, the inimitable Ben. The show promises to create the most authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the iconic superstar you will ever experience. This incredible show features not only the greatest hits of Michael Jackson but also The Jackson 5. The show includes Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man in the Mirror and many, many more of Michael Jackson's catalogue of hit songs.

Michael? starring Ben brings together a fresh blend mixing elements of Michael Jackson's own stage shows with exciting new arrangements combined with a breathtaking light show to create the perfect celebration of Michael and his music.