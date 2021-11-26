About this show

Johnny Vegas is without doubt the hottest, most exciting and most talked about comedian on the live comedy circuit today. Johnny's unique abilities as a live performer are the stuff of legend. With his trade mark potter's wheel and Butlin's style singalongs, Johnny has created a sensation wherever he has played, winning the acclaimed Festival Critics' Award at the 1997 Edinburgh Festival, and being nominated for the Perrier Award.

The Theatre Royal will be living up to its name as the reigning King of British comedy Johnny Vegas will be holding court in his home town, showcasing the very best in up and coming comedy talent. Johnny Vegas & Friends sees Johnny as Master of Ceremonies, introducing Peter Emmett (Legend at Langtree Park), Celia Paquola (Warmly uplifting and charismatic comedian), Luke Montague (Star of C4's 'The Undateables') and Patrick Monohan (Winner of ITV1's 'Show Me The Funny') take to the stage, each with their own unique talent, and demonstrate why they are the future of British Comedy. Tickets selling fast!