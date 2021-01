About this show

A popular panto long before it got the Disney treatment.

Get ready to go on a family adventure this Christmas with the fabulous family friendly pantomime, Beauty And The Beast. This is the timeless story of Belle, a beautiful young woman who falls in love with the most unexpected of princes, who has been cursed to look like a hideous beast. Will the Beast learn to love and be loved? Will the spell be broken in time for all to live happily ever after?