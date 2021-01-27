About this show

Best known for feel-good TV favourites like Gavin and Stacey and Would I Lie to You, Rob swaps the screen for the stage as he takes his new show out on the road to a series of intimate venues across the UK. Featuring a sensational live band, Songs and Stories tells Rob's personal musical journey from South Wales to Hollywood and back. With a hugely entertaining and sometimes brilliantly unexpected selection of songs from Tom Jones to Tom Waits and his famed impressions of the likes of Mick Jagger, Michael Caine and Steve Coogan, Rob will regale audiences with hilarious tales from his distant and recent past.