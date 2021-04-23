About this show

Welcome to The George Michael Story, featuring Steve Mitchell alongside a full live band, with video screens supporting the show and including footage of George and interviews with the man himself. The only truly accurate tribute to George Michael, as seen on BBC & ITV, this acclaimed production showcases George Michael's hits in chronological order, telling in detail the career of George and his 100 million record selling history. From George in the Wham! days, into the Grammy Award winning Faith album and through to George's more mature hits touching on some of his heartfelt songs. This is a fun and emotional night culminating in a finale that is guaranteed to surprise & have you singing along. Expect to be taken on a musical journey of George's biggest hits celebrating his life and generosity. Supporting Lovelies.Help - Charity In Memory of George Michael with a percentage of ticket sale & merchandise profits donated to George Michael's Charities.