The Ultimate Live Concert celebrating of one of the most ICONIC artists in history ... STEVIE WONDER! This stunning live 'tribute' show combines first class music together with an amazing band and dazzling costumes. Truly outstanding, this is the best STEVIE experience you will ever have! The show features hit songs including 'Signed Sealed Delivered', 'Uptight', 'Superstition', 'My Cherie Amour', 'Sir Duke', 'Part Time Lover' and 'I Just Called To Say I Love You'!