Lady Constance Chatterley is trapped in a loveless marriage. Injured in battle, the baronet Clifford Chatterley is unable to satisfy the sexual desires of his wife and so she finds herself in the arms of another man. As the passionate love affair between Constance and Mellors the gamekeeper reaches it's climax, the constraints of a class-led society are broken down and the two lovers find a fulfilment never experienced before. Written in 1925, D.H. Lawrence's controversial work was banned from sale until 1960. It made headlines for it's frank and explicit depiction of sex and it's portrayal of a passionate and adulterous love affair. Years ahead of it's time, this work deals with sexual taboos that are still present in society even today. Warning: This play contains adult content.