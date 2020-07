About this show

With a cast of the UK's finest singers, dancers and musicians this wonderful homage takes you on an incredible journey through the music that defined an era. From that early hotbed of creativity that was New York's Brill Building in the 1950s and 1960s through to the Troubadour Club and the California singer-songwriter movement of the early '70s. The incredibly talented cast will not only have you dancing in the aisles but will bring you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.