About this show

Scheherazade tells stories... exhilarating stories full of fun, danger, wonder and passion... but will it be enough... Can a story save a life?

With stylish ensemble storytelling and live music, Dragonboy Productions breathe new life into some of the funniest, most entertaining folk tales from The Arabian Nights including The Little Hunchback, Faisal and the Barber, Behind the Door, Sage Duban and the Wazir and The Voyages of Sindbad. Dragonboy Productions are delighted to present a world premiere and brand new adaptation of some of the best and most entertaining folk tales found in The Arabian Nights.