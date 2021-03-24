About this show

At a vital crossroads in history a young queen steps from the shadows to unburden herself of her many troubles and reveal her innermost thoughts on marriage, succession, religion, war, and the challenges to her throne. But time is against her... Elizabeth I: Queen at 25, political phoenix and famously unmarried, she was the most educated woman of her Age - but who was the woman beneath the crown? Using only Elizabeth's words, solo performer Rebecca Vaughan, explores the queen’s struggle to reconcile the desires of womanhood with the duties of sovereignty

Studio