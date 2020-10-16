About this show

Three 70-something hard working cleaners are facing the axe. They are past their best, beyond their sell-by date and over the hill but they certainly won't take their redundancy lying down. These game 'girls' set up a phone-sex service "The Telephone Belles" and that's when the fun really begins. Their bosses don't know about it, their families don't know about it and their very willing customers definitely don't know about it. They're the only chat-line girls with dusters, attitude and their very own bus passes!