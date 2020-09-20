London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Steve Bugeja was crowned the 2013 BBC Radio New Comedy Award winner. He was also a finalist in the Amused Moose and Laughing Horse new act competitions, making him one of the stand-out new acts of the past few years.
Dixon Studio