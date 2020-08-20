About this show

80s Mania is a feel-good, fantasy concert celebrating the smash hits from the heroes of the 1980s including Duran Duran, The Human League, Kim Wilde, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Culture Club, Wham, Nena, Toni Basil, Dead or Alive, Madness, Madonna and many many more! Re-live the decade that fashion forgot with New Romantic guys and Cyndi Lauper-esque girls with leggings ‘n’ lace. The power dresser, the shoulder pads, the stilettos and the big hair! Ghetto blasters, roller boots and the Rubik’s cube. Step back in time and join our multitalented cast of highly acclaimed singers, dancers and musicians for Europe’s only authentic 80s experience!