About this show

Britain's biggest and most exciting touring dance company who often tour two programmes at a time. Dancing to a mixture of musical styles they provide enormously watchable evenings.

Wayne McGregor's arrival as a major talent was marked by PreSentient, a showcase of the extended lines, razor-sharp angles and hyperextended lines that would become his trademarks. In 2007, young Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter was thrown into the spotlight when In your rooms made its Sadler's Wells premiere. Discover the origins of Shechter's unique style, blending the personal and political in a work of heart-stopping intensity. Marion Motin has hundreds of millions of YouTube hits for her hip hop-inspired movement in videos including Christine and the Queens' Tilted and Dua Lipa's IDGAF. She has never worked with a contemporary company, until now. Rambert's stunning new show brings together these memorable dance moments - a chance to see three breakthroughs.